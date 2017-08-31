The ultimate list of self-help books that will change your life.

There’s nothing more exciting than reading a book and having your own little ‘aha moment’.

That moment when you read a passage from one of your favourite self-help authors and suddenly everything clicks into place, you finally feel like someone gets you and you now have the tools to change your life.

Of course, then you have to actually go out and change your ife, but at least you’ll have a handy little self-help book to refer to.

Here’s our round up of the ultimate self-help books:

Eat Pray Love, Elizabeth Gilbert

Any woman over the age of 30 will remember the first time they read Eat Pray Love. When Elizabeth Gilbert’s self-helpy memoir was published in 2006, it became a bible for women who felt a little bit lost and wanted more out of life.

Book clubs couldn’t get enough of it and Oprah was jumping on couches over it.

Gilbert taught a whole generation of women not to settle for anything less than what they deserved and to truly explore their own hopes and dreams.

The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving A F**k, Sarah Knight

If you give way too many f**ks about everything, this is the book for you. Author Sarah Knight teaches readers how to get rid of guilt, shame and unwanted obligations, so they can stop giving a f**k about things that don’t matter – and start living the kind of life they actually want to live.

It pretty much teaches you how to say no to things without hurting people’s feelings and losing all your friends. Brill.

