What all your favourite characters from Selena: The Series looked like in real life.

Twenty-five years after her death, Selena Quintanilla's life is being revisited in Selena: The Series.

The new Netflix series, which premiered earlier this month, follows the life of the singer from her childhood to her record-breaking, Grammy Award-winning career.

The series comes more than two decades after the release of Selena, a movie starring Jennifer Lopez which depicted the Texas-born Tejano singer's life.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Selena: The Series below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Much like the film, Selena: The Series explores Selena Quintanilla's familial relationships, including her marriage to Chris Perez and her relationship with her ambitious manager and father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr.

In fact, the series has been executive-produced by some of Selena's family members.

"Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory," sister Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement.

"With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives."

From Selena Quintanilla to Chris Perez, here's what each of the characters from Selena: The Series looked like in real life.

Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla

Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series. Image: Netflix.