December is fast approaching and we all know what that means.

It's almost binge-watching season.

This December, Netflix are dropping a bunch of new original series, as well as heaps of old favourites, including 50 First Dates.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's The Prom below.



Here are their top four upcoming releases, plus every single TV show and movie dropping on Netflix Australia in December 2020.

Selena: The Series

Selena: The Series, which premieres on December 4, will follow the life of singer Selena Quintanilla.

The show will follow Selena, played by The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos, from her childhood to her record-breaking career, to her death, across nine 40-minute episodes.