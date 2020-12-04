In 1995, Selena was about to become a global sensation. Then she was killed by a fan.

Selena Quintanilla was destined to be a star.

She was born in Jackson, Texas, on April 16, 1971. Her mother, Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla (née Samora), had Cherokee ancestry, and her father was a Mexican-American former singer named Abraham Quintanilla Jr.

Quintanilla Jr said he first noticed Selena's musical abilities when she was just six years old.

“Her timing, her pitch were perfect, I could see it from day one,” he once told People magazine.

As the youngest member of the Quintanilla family, Selena began performing alongside her older siblings, A.B. Quintanilla and Suzette Quintanilla, in a band called Selena y Los Dinos.

They quickly rose to fame, but it wasn’t long until Selena stole the show.

Selena began recording solo music in 1982 when she was just 11 years old. In 1987, she won the Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist of the Year for the first time. She went on to win the award nine consecutive times.

She also became a fashion icon around the world.

In 1991, Selena’s father appointed a woman named Yolanda Saldívar as the president of Selena’s fan club, after she had repeatedly asked for permission to start one herself.

As Selena’s star rose, her fan base exploded and the demand for her merchandise and clothing line became too much for her family to handle. So, in 1994, Saldívar was promoted to manage the singer’s boutiques.

Selena at the 1994 Grammy Awards. Image: Getty.