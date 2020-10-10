A diverse cast and an ex-winner's son: Everything we know about Junior MasterChef 2020.

Junior MasterChef is returning to our screens after nine years on Sunday, October 10, and we are beyond excited.

Following the great success of the new and improved MasterChef earlier this year, Network Ten made the announcement that 14 talented Australian kids will be entering the kitchen.

They'll be battling it out for a $25,000 cash prize in front of everyone's favourite judges; Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, who are joining the junior show for the first time.

Here's everything we know about the show so far.

The start date.

Junior MasterChef premieres on Sunday, October 11 at 7.30pm on Channel 10, and will air weekly on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Junior MasterChef contestants.

