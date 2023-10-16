The 6 secrets of happy couples, according to a relationship coach.

Attention all happy couples. What is it that actually makes you content in your relationship?

It's hard yards to keep a good thing going, and that's especially true of long-term relationships.

But we've got the intel from the experts, aka couples' therapists. According to those who help couples stay together or strengthen their relationship, there are a few key attributes all happy couples have.

Watch: sex tips for couples from sexologist Chantelle Otten. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Phoebe Rogers is a clinical psychologist, couples' therapist, and relationship coach. After more than five years working with hundreds of couples, she has certainly seen a thing or two!

As for how she would define a 'happy couple', Rogers tells Mamamia that it always comes down to a duo who feels safe and secure in their relationship.

"There is a sense of solidarity and reliability, that they are a team and on the same side. Happy couples laugh, share experiences, and see the best in each other," she explains.

"A happy couple is comprised of two happy, authentic individuals who feel that the relationship allows them to be themselves completely. A happy couple also tends to have a shared vision for the future."