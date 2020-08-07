It’s been six months since MAFS 2020 aired. Here’s what all the contestants are doing now.

It's been six months since Married at First Sight 2020 ended. And boy, things have changed.

Many (most) couples have split, new relationships have formed, and drama has continued to follow each of the brides and grooms. Oh, and you know, there's been the global pandemic.

Since COVID-19 kind of got in the way of these contestants becoming social media influencers, some have needed to head back to their day jobs, while others are trying to make it work.

Here's what all the contestants of MAFS 2020 are doing now.

Poppy and Luke.

The first couple to get married this season was Poppy and Luke. And while it started off seemingly positive, things went downhill quickly.