PSA: Kmart is selling a pair of $25 jeans that literally sculpts your body.

A pair of “sculpting skinny jeans” from Kmart are getting a lot of attention online right now – for a few reasons.

First, most of us aren’t really in the market to spend hundreds of dollars on a new pair of jeans for winter. So the $25 price tag offered by Kmart is really bloody convenient.

Second, for weeks on end, we’ve been lounging around in our homes in pyjama pants and MAYBE leggings (if we’re feeling fancy), and we’re just not sure we’re up to the challenge of wearing real pants.

So behold the Sculpting Skinny Jeans from Kmart, that have long been celebrated by bargain-hunting personalities online.

Last year, Luxe and Lemonade compared the jeans to “Hogwarts” because they are so damn magic.

“These jeans went to Hogwarts. That’s the only way I can explain how they allow you to consume your weight in chocolate but still look like you did 100 squats at the gym,” she raved in an Instagram post.