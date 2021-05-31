As Victoria faces the 'worst case scenario', where the bloody hell is ScoMo?

In December 2019, our Prime Minister ducked out of Australia for a little R&R in Hawaii whilst his constituents battled one of the worst bushfires on record.

It didn't end well for him. But alas, Scott Morrison appears to have forgotten about that fallout as he smiles for media opportunities across the ditch.

Yes, his trip to New Zealand isn't a holiday. But while Victoria's latest COVID outbreak continued to worsen over the weekend, our leader was sipping champers and watching the sunset over Queenstown with wife Jenny, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and her husband Clarke, after arriving in the country Sunday afternoon.

As we know, politics is often about optics. And Morrison's gondola ride and private dinner certainly sent a message: Sorry, Melbourne, I've got views of Lake Wakatipu to enjoy.

With an entire state in crisis, Morrison spent his Sunday posing for media opportunities after arriving in New Zealand. Image: Robert Kitchin - Pool/Getty. Meanwhile, an escalating situation in aged care could see Victoria facing an extended lockdown as its cluster swells to 45 cases and 279 exposure sites.

Of the five new cases detected on Sunday, a female aged care worker was deemed a "mystery case" - which is a big concern, as Deakin University Professor Catherine Bennett told The Project. With only half the residents and a third of the workers in the Arcare facility vaccinated, Prof Bennett said an unlinked case popping up in "our most vulnerable and sensitive setting" is a "worst-case scenario."

On Monday, the situation got worse. A second Arcare aged care worker and one resident returned positive tests. A third aged care worker linked to a second facility was also diagnosed.