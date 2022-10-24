'I just dropped out of school at 16. This is what I want all parents to know.'

However, I sit here writing this article as a student who has officially dropped out of school… but why?

Let me introduce to you the term ‘school refusal’. School refusal is when children get extremely upset at the idea of going to school, and often miss some or all of the school day.

My refusal began at the young age of five, when I had separation anxiety from my mum and was pulled off her each day by my distressed teachers.

As I got older, it was a little more challenging to wean me off of her. Every day was a struggle - but like many parents, mine were persistent about getting me into the classroom, thinking it was the best decision for me.

It was not until the age of 10 that I was diagnosed with severe anxiety, the first piece of the puzzle that allowed us to understand what was happening.

The separation anxiety between my parents continued until I reached high school - a turning point, I suppose you could say. You see, missing a couple of days or even weeks in primary school isn’t really a biggie, but it was constantly reinforced that missing just one day of high school was not ok.

After a few years of high school my anxiety had started to control me, and attending mainstream school no longer felt like an option.

I had refused school on countless occasions and there was nothing my parents could do about it. Many mornings involved stomach aches, vomiting, shutting down, lashing out, tears and sometimes locking myself in the car so I would not be able to go. It was very traumatic for the entire family.

"Whilst there were struggles, my current relationship with my family is strong," Zoe says. Image: Supplied.