'I just dropped out of school at 16. This is what I want all parents to know.'

My name is Zoe, I'm 16 years old and I've just dropped out of school.
Now I know what you might be thinking - hell, if you asked me a year ago I would have thought the same.
Dropouts are often seen to be lazy, troubled, up-to-no-good kids whose future seems to stare right down a job at Macca's at best.
But I am not one of those kids. In fact, throughout my whole schooling journey, I have been a dedicated, hardworking and all in all ‘good’ kid. School work was actually something that came easy to me. I got along well with my teachers. I had great friends. And my grades were always very high.
Top Comments
If I could have homeschooled, I would have, but it was impossible for me to leave work, being the main breadwinner and my ex-partner refused to do anything like that. So, I let my kid leave school at 16. I encouraged him to get a basic TAFE qualification so he could find work while he thought about what he wanted to do. He's worked a casual job for the last few years. He's now off to Uni.
The way school is structured now is archaic. It doesn't suit many children to have to study like that. I'm glad its finally being talked about.