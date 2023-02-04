'My 9-year-old son refuses to go to school. People say it’s my fault.'

My nine-year-old son hates school. He will beg us not to take him and to have the day off instead. Even on the weekends and holidays he often pleads to NOT go to school when it’s next on.

One day last year I had an appointment at the school with the visiting paediatrician and my son had to attend at the end to be weighed and measured. After the doctor was finished taking his measurements, my son sat behind me on the couch cowering and whispering to me, insistently repeating:

Please don’t make me go back to class.

Please don’t make me go back to class.

Please don’t make me go back to class.

Please don’t make me go back to class.

Over and over again. It was nightmarish and distressing.

He was highly distraught, and that made me feel very distressed.

