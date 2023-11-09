Schools have been given the green light for flexible hours and a four-day week.

Life could be about to get even more chaotic for working parents of school-aged children, following a major shake up to Queensland’s public schooling system.

From next year, Queensland public schools have been given the green light to introduce flexible class schedules, including four-day weeks and shorter days.

Effective from the first day of term 2024, news of the changes was circulated to public school principals on Monday, including a directive for schools to include trials and undertake extensive consultation with their school communities.

According to the Department of Education’s blueprint, the reasons for allowing schools to change class times and shorten the school week include teacher availability, as well as student and staff "wellbeing and engagement".

The policy, outlined in the blueprint, would need to be followed if schools changed start or finish times by more than 30 minutes, or introduced a day off. The changes can apply to the entire school or specific year levels.

As if managing current school drop-off and pick-up wasn’t difficult enough for working parents, changes to times and/or days could create unmanageable chaos for some families.

To account for working families or transport constraints, the policy requires supervision be provided on a day where attendance is not required, or during the period before or after changed start and finish times.

But with the 'time off' designed, in theory, for home learning, this creates another set of issues for children whose parents can't manage the changes.

Corinda State High School, one of several schools to have flagged a trial of the four-day week, said in its proposal to the school community that students would be expected to "work on school work" on their day off.