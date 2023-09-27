How to hack your annual leave to get the most days off in 2024.

We still have a few months before 2024, but it is never too early to prepare.

Because every year, those ahead of the curve get the most out of their time by taking more holidays with less annual leave.

Yep, it's very possible to capitalise on those public holidays by requesting specific days off using your annual leave, and banking yourself a nice chunky holiday (or several) in the process.

Watch: Things parents never say on school holidays. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The formula was figured out by brains much more intelligent than mine, and helps us all effectively double the length of our holidays in 2024, without sucking our annual leave allotment dry.

January 2024

For a nine-day holiday in January, you'll need just four days of annual leave.

January 26, 2024 (known to some as Australia Day or Invasion Day) falls on a Friday so you'll already have three days off there.

Take four days off from Monday, January 22 to Thursday, January 25 to secure yourself a nice little nine-day holiday. What a way to ease back into the working year.

Holiday:

Saturday, January 20 — Sunday, January 28 (nine days)

Take four annual leave off on these dates:

Monday, January 22

Tuesday, January 23

Wednesday, January 24

Thursday, January 25

March 2024

March offers you two delicious options – either a 10-day holiday or a whopping 16 days off.

Thanks to Good Friday and Easter Monday (which fall on Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1 respectively), you're able to get almost half the month off if you lock in the right annual leave days (but do it fast, lest your workmates jump on the bandwagon first).