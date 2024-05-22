Scarlett Johansson said no to voicing ChatGPT. It still sounds exactly like her.

Scarlett Johansson has released a scathing statement against OpenAI after the company used a voice she says is similar to hers in the most recent version of ChatGPT.

In the public statement, she claimed that OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman approached her to be the voice of its AI system, but she declined for "personal reasons".

According to the actress, Altman reached out for the second time to her agent just a few days before the new voice assistant was launched to see if she would rethink her decision.

However, Johansson said that before she could respond, the voice 'Sky' was released and it sounded eerily similar to her own.

Watch: Scarlett Johansson talks about female friendships. Post continues below.



Video via Sony Pictures.

"When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference," she said.

Johansson believes it was an intentional move on Altman's part, as he tweeted the word "her" when 'Sky' was released—the name of a 2013 movie in which she voiced a chat system.