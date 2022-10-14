Scarlett Johansson's mother told her to "use her sexuality" to get ahead. She regrets listening.

When you hear the name Scarlett Johansson, what do you think of?

While the actress has a spate of successful movies and TV shows under her belt, as well as a plethora of awards with her name engraved on them, if you asked Scarlett that question herself, she'd probably say: her looks.

Because that's what she feels she is best known for. What people associate with her first.

And that may be because of the advice she was given as a young actor. Advice that she thought would help her break into the industry she was so desperate to be a part of.

Watch the shocking moment Scarlett Johansson was groped live on a red carpet. Post continues below.



Video via E! News.

That advice came from her own mother – someone who we're sure was just trying to help. But who shared something that would impact her daughter's trajectory enormously.

"We had our mothers who were like, 'Use whatever you can to get the thing you need. Use your feminine wiles. Use your sexuality,'" Scarlett stated in a conversation with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert.