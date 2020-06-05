"Ask for a blast dry instead." 6 ways to slash the cost of your next hair appointment.

Desperate to book in for a post-iso chop, colour and style?

Unless you bought early shares in Zoom, you’re likely to be feeling the pinch – and though it’s important to support local businesses during this time, spending big on something that lasts just six weeks isn’t ideal.

But don’t stress, there are ways to significantly lower your salon bill while still giving your hair the expert treatment it craves. Before you book your next hair appointment, read these cost-cutting tips.

Here’s how you do self care, according to your star sign. Post continues below.

Save on your blow-dry.

There’s nothing quite like a bouncy, glossy blow-out, but it’s an expensive luxury if you’re going home to pull on your trackies. Unless I have scheduled my hair appointment to align with a special occasion, I mention when booking that I’ll be wanting a blast dry (sometimes called a rough dry) instead of a blow dry. Salons often charge upwards of $50 for a styled blow-out, it takes time and skill, and this equals money out of your pocket.

Skip the conditioning treatment.

If you colour your hair or regularly use heat styling tools, your hairdresser might suggest an in-salon conditioning treatment to nourish those dull ends. Add-ons like a professional mask can cost you anywhere from $20 to upwards of $100. Keep the costs down by staying on top of your hair health in between salons visits with an at-home mask applied weekly.

For colour-treated hair, a protein mask such as Olaplex No3 Hair Perfector, will strengthen strands. While an oil-based mask like John Frieda Detox & Repair Masque with Avocado Oil + Green Tea will inject moisture and shine to dry and brittle lengths.

Ask for a quote.

It’s perfectly appropriate to ask your hairdresser for a quote after they’ve consulted with you on your colour or cut. For some salons, presenting a client with a quote for their appointment is standard practise.

This gives you the opportunity to assess the price and discuss with your hairdresser if it exceeds your budget. They will then suggest alternative options keeping in mind the result you’re after.