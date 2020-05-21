"Cinnamon" is the stunning hair colour you're going to want to try post-isolation.

Scan your Instagram feed and you’ll notice a pattern. A pattern of people dyeing their hair red.

But not just any old shade of red. I’m talking about a very specific dimensional blend of golden oranges and reds I’m calling ‘cinnamon hair’.

Cinnamon hair isn’t entirely new – people have been coveting red hair for decades. But this week, I noticed two former Aussie reality TV stars have given cinnamon hair a go.

The first is Martha Kalifatidis, former Married At First Sight contestant-turned-influencer. She posted her hair transformation from dark brown to this light, golden copper over two salon sessions on Instagram.

Former Bachelor contestant, influencer and podcaster Abbie Chatfield has also gone red.

Her colour starts dark at the roots and fades lighter on the ends, and even includes a few face-framing pieces around her face.