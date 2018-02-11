Kim Cattrall criticises 'cruel' Sarah Jessica Parker after her brother’s death.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Chris Cattrall, brother of Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall, had died.
The actress had asked for help to find her missing brother just days earlier, before sharing the sad news with her fans.
“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she wrote. “At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”
But now, Cattrall has criticised “hypocritical” Sarah Jessica Parker for her words of support.
My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/