Kim Cattrall criticises 'cruel' Sarah Jessica Parker after her brother’s death.

On Friday when speaking to Extra TV, Parker sent her “love and condolences” to Cattrall and her family.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall responded in the Instagram post.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she wrote.

Cattrall then provided a link to a story in the New York Post titled “Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed ‘Sex and the City’”, which specified the details of the clique Parker had formed with the other cast mates, excluding Cattrall throughout the duration of filming the hit show.

Last September, Cattrall declared she did not wish to appear in a third instalment of the Sex and the City movie franchise if there were to be one, labelling her relationship with Parker and her other co-stars as “toxic”.

That same month, Parker announced the third Sex and the City movie would not go forth.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker said on Extra.

Parker directly responded to Catrall’s damaging comments on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, claiming she was “heartbroken” about Cattrall’s voiced distaste over their sour relationship and work experience together.

“I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” said Parker.

Parker has not yet made comments in response to Cattrall’s Instagram post.