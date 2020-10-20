"These guys are Gordon Ramsay on steroids." The best Twitter reactions to SAS Australia.

We're only two episode deep with SAS Australia and we can confidently say that this is the show we were all craving. Unbeknownst to us, the remedy for a shocker of a year was watching a handful of celebrities crawl through mud and throw tyres at each other's faces.

Pure bliss.

Is it weird that we find it somewhat, mediative? We'll check with our therapist...



Video via Mamamia.

In this episode we farewelled Arabella pretty early on and Schapelle, who called 'VW' after having to run up and down a big a** hill as 'punishment' for Firass Dirani being a bit too cocky.

Following her departure, we were presented with a classic game of 'Murderball'. Haven't heard of it before? Us neither. But it involves fighting over a tyre while attempting to run in a thick pile of mud - so it makes for great television.

We watched the Honey Badger literally body slam every single contestant and the hits were even slow-mo-ed allowing the whole of Australia to go, "OOOOFT!" as the two bodies smashed into each other.

Then Firass Dirani gets grilled by 'staff' and they whip out this stunner of a line: "You use a lot of long words that mean nothing." With a stern warning to "change your attitude," Firass is sent on his not-so-merry way and back to the beautiful five-star accommodation.

But what did you lot think of this episode of SAS Australia? Here's the best Twitter reactions plonked in one spot for your pleasure.