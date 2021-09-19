The celebrities that didn't make the cut, plus all the other SAS Australia behind-the-scenes gossip.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia's recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

SAS Australia is back and more brutal than ever.

Just one week in, we've already seen four recruits voluntarily withdraw - and if the glimpses of what is to come are anything to go by, we have a good feeling the rest will be dropping like flies very soon.

It's still early days, but there have already been a series of rumours and behind-the-scenes information to come out from the show.

We've rounded them up into one handy place... because while we all enjoy seeing celebs journey towards 'finding themselves', we also need to know the gossip pls.

How much are SAS Australia recruits getting paid?

While most recruits will take home anywhere between $30,000 and $50,000, this year Sam Burgess will be taking home the largest pay packet for the SAS Australia challenge.

According to New Idea, the controversial rugby league player signed a $150,000 contract, with all contracts dependent on how long the contestants last on the show.

What celebrities didn't make the cut for SAS Australia?

As could be expected, So Dramatic! has come through with some very exciting goss on the long list of celebrities who applied for this season of SAS Australia, and didn't make the cut for various reasons.

They included:

Jodi Gordon

Former Neighbours star Jodi Gordon put her name forward for both the 2020 and 2021seasons of SAS Australia, but didn't make it through.