Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal have been besties for 30 years. She used to give him money for food.

Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have known each other since they were both 18 years old.

The two actors, who are both titans in Hollywood in their own right, met while Pascal was studying at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

"I met you, Sarah Paulson, in September of 1993, my first month in New York City," he shared with the actor, as per Interview Magazine. "I was really lucky because my first friend at NYU lived in Brooklyn, Kristen, and went to high school with you, so your guys’ posse kind of adopted me."

Watch the trailer for The Last Of Us. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO.

Their friendship, Paulson says, was dangerous but fun.

"It’s a wonder we survived. When I think about the debauchery, the things that we did, the kind of s**t we were pulling and the way we were behaving, I don’t even know how we made it to the next morning, much less 20 years later," she said.

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal, 2008. Image: Getty.

The pair's friendship was solidified after watching a movie that made them cry. It was how they first bonded and would eventually become what kept their lives intertwined.

"We would go to see movies all the time in those years," Paulson told Esquire. "And we would get so lost in them. You can fill in the blanks about the why of that however you like, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually."

The duo remained close until Paulson moved to Los Angeles and Pascal stayed in New York City.

"You were the first of all of us that started working and never stopped," Pascal told Paulson. "You went to Los Angeles, and we didn’t reconnect until a few years later."