'I just watched episode three of The Last of Us and I don't think I'll ever be the same.'

When I sat down to watch The Last of Us on Monday night, I expected to watch an hour of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey evading disgusting fungus zombies.

Instead, I watched one of the most moving episodes of television I've seen in a very long time.

Based on the popular 2013 game of the same name, the post-apocalyptic series largely follows Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle teenager Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

In episode three, however, the story veers off course, introducing us to two side characters and giving us a glimpse into a very different side of the apocalypse.