Sarah Ferguson is set to play a starring role in Princess Eugenie's wedding next week.

Sarah, Duchess of York is the archetypal mother of the bride, a larger-than-life character prone to controversy, outspoken and fiercely loyal to her family.

She has experienced the ups and downs of life in the limelight – from a fairytale royal wedding to her infamous “toe-sucking” scandal and Oprah Winfrey show confessional.

The duchess reportedly has a strained relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh, who she claimed in a tabloid interview once labelled her “odd and pointless”.

And she has found herself on the fringes of royal life, finding it “difficult” to cope with being left off the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding guest list, and allocated a seat far from her family and senior royals when invited to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials.

But she will be playing a starring role for the wedding of her daughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on October 12 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Speaking ahead of the wedding to the BBC’s The One Show, the duchess said about the planning for the event: “Jack and Eugenie are very contemporary, they are very inclusive, and they are all about love, and they want this wedding to be about that – to include everybody and to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else.”

Sarah Ferguson was born on October 15, 1959 to Major Ron Ferguson and Susan Barrantes and can trace her ancestry back to royalty.