Why no one is calling their baby Sarah anymore.

Sarah is out. Officially. Pretty much.

It’s going out of fashion faster than any other girls’ name in Australia.

According to the McCrindle 2021 Baby Name Report, Sarah has had the biggest fall in popularity of any girls’ name over the past decade. (Maddison came a not-so-close second.)

Watch: Brace yourself: Reddit reveal the worst baby names they've ever heard. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In 2010, Sarah was sitting just outside the top 20.

By 2020, it was in 91st spot, on the brink of dropping out of the top 100.

Peak Sarah came in the 1980s, when it was the most popular name for Australian baby girls, fighting off challenges from Jessica and Rebecca.

You couldn’t go wrong with Sarah. Everyone loved it. It was in the Bible. It meant “princess”. It felt like a classic, suited to anyone from a baby right through to an old lady.

Sarah felt like a classic because it was. It was one of the top five girls’ names throughout the 1700s and 1800s in the UK, along with Mary, Ann, Elizabeth and Jane.

It was even a top 20 name back in the 1300s, appearing alongside the rather less catchy Avice and Magot.

There’s no shortage of famous Sarahs, either. It’s not exactly an Oprah or even an Ellen. The name “Sarah” in a headline would be meaningless.

There’s Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sarah Palin and Sarah Hanson-Young, Sarah Ferguson and the other Sarah Ferguson...

In 2017, Sarah Todd wrote an article for Quartz about the psychological effects of growing up with the name Sarah, or any other really popular name.