1. “I didn’t know where she was.” Witnesses recount Sara Zelenak’s last moments before she was killed in the London Bridge terror attack.

Australian Sara Zelenak may have slipped over before she could run away from the three terrorists who stabbed her to death in the London Bridge attacks, an inquest has heard.

The 21-year-old and fellow Australian 28-year-old Kirsty Boden were among eight people killed when Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba used a van to run down dozens of people on the bridge before stabbing dozens more with ceramic kitchen knives in nearby Borough Market on the night of June 3, 2017.

Witness Erick Siguenza, who had been out with friends that night, saw a young woman with blonde hair slip over just metres from where the attackers’ van crashed at the southern end of London Bridge.

He agreed that the recent rain and her high heels may have caused her to lose her footing on the wet pavement.

Siguenza then saw a man, who may have been Briton James McMullan, gently try to help her up, but the three attackers had already got out of the van with their knives in hand.

"There was no time for him to be able to help her up because the driver and other terrorists were already running towards them, so there was no time," he told the inquest at London's Old Bailey.

Siguenza said the man was stabbed in the left side of his chest and the woman was stabbed while she was on the ground.

Minutes later Police Constables Clint Wallis and Richard Norton found Zelenak lying on her back in a dimly lit corner at the top of the stairs.

"I could see that there was copious amounts of blood on the floor. I could see that she had multiple stab wounds to the left side of her neck," Const Norton said.

Zelenak's eyes were open but she had no pulse and she was not breathing, so the officers started CPR.