Sara-Marie Fedele hadn't seen anyone from Big Brother in 22 years. This week, she reunited with Blair McDonough.

Sara-Marie Fedele has never understood why anyone would want to know where she is now.

It’s been 22 years since the now-44-year-old bum danced her way into the hearts of Australians on the first ever season of Big Brother.

She starred alongside Neighbours actor, Blair McDonough, who placed runner-up on the season. The two haven't seen each other since the finale in 2001 but reunited this week on Sunrise.

But before new dive into the cute reunion, let's rewind to how Sara-Marie got her start on Big Brother.

The year was 2001 and Sara-Marie was just 21 years old when she entered the Gold Coast Big Brother mansion. She became an instant celebrity.

Anyone who watched that first Big Brother season – one of the first Australian reality shows to hit our screens – will remember just how loveable she was, and still is. Her cute pyjamas, bunny ears, infectious personality and, of course, the bum dance endeared her to everyone, but in particular, Aussie women.

In the words of Mamamia co-founder Mia Freedman, who nearly lost her editor’s job when she put the reality star on the cover of Cosmopolitan Australia almost two decades ago, Sara-Marie was a pioneer of the body positive movement in Australia.

Back then, we didn’t have social media and Instagram didn’t exist, but when Sara-Marie was eventually eliminated from the Big Brother house (she came third), thousands of women turned up to the live eviction wearing bunny ears and shaking their bums.

Prior to 2020, you couldn’t really find out that much about what Sara-Marie has been up to over the last 20 years since she shot to fame as one of the country’s original reality TV stars. She’s walked an unexpectedly fine line between public and private life, a choice made less deliberately and more out of not being bothered by it all.