Viewers slam Hayden over his behaviour towards wife Sara on The Block.

Sara and Hayden Vale’s fights on The Block have prompted criticism from fans online, but some viewers have accused Hayden of getting far too easy a run.

After Sunday night’s episode – during which the couple had another row – there were notably more commenters on social media suggesting Sara has been copping an unfair amount of hate compared to her husband.

In case you missed their latest epic showdown, Sara was not at all happy that Hayden had installed a door in their living area and shouted at him to “get rid of it” repeatedly, while he refused and called her a “stress head”.

“It looks stupid,” Sara told Hayden, who replied, “You look stupid.”

But while Sara’s reaction may seem over-the-top to some, during the argument, it came to light that the couple had previously had a conversation about installing a door, in which Sara thought they’d concluded to not have one.

“I was mad at him for doing it without telling me. We already had a conversation about this. He completely dismissed it.”

And that’s what viewers are finding so infuriating.

So far on the block this season I’ve seen infinite hate for Sara but nothing about Hayden treating her like crap. Undermining her, pushing her. Most of Sara’s reactions are justified, anyone would react to being treated like that #9TheBlock — LargeGemTree (@Ruby42836631) September 9, 2018