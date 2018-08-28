The moment Shaynna Blaze finally had enough of Sara and Hayden's attitude on The Block.

Yes, well.

The Block’s Sara definitely hasn’t had a complete personality change overnight.

You see, Sara, a flight attendant, and her partner Hayden, a construction manager, have received the lowest score on The Block three weeks in a row.

Despite this, the couple believe they know best when it comes to the design of their apartment ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .

The judges very much disagree.

After viewing the couple’s master ensuite on Sunday night’s episode, judge Shaynna Blaze offered to give Sara and Hayden some one-on-one advice.

Sara wasn’t happy about it.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Shaynna came through with the goods.

She walked Sara, later joined by Hayden, through the apartment room-by-room and told her exactly where they went wrong.

In the bathroom Shaynna said the modern and traditional features was “mixing in a very strange way”.

"There's a lot going on," she explained to a furious looking Sara. "Those tiles are amazing but having them on the floor as well makes it look really busy."

"The things that weren't working sort of overloaded the things that were working," she added.

Shaynna then said their guest bedroom felt like a "very basic display room".