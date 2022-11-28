Jillian has a serial killer's remains sitting in the garage of her family home.

This post deals with murder and may be triggering for some readers.

The first time Jillian Lauren met Samuel Little he rolled his wheelchair up beside her in the visitor's room of California State Prison and told her, "you're my angel sent from heaven".

He was about a foot from her face, taking her by complete surprise. She wasn't expecting to be allowed to get so close to him. Yet here she was, staring eye-to-eye with a man convicted of murdering three women.

A man who found sexual pleasure in strangling his victims and disposing of their bodies on the side of the road, or in piles of trash.

A man, she suspected, of murdering many more women than the ones he'd been put behind bars for.

"I had gotten a bunch of like donuts, Little Debbie cakes, Funyuns and Coca Cola - I didn't know what he liked. So I just sort of served him food and started talking, and that whole first day he denied everything," Jillian told Mamamia's True Crime Conversations podcast.

"He just looked like a ghost to me. He looked so empty. Even though he was friendly and charming and bright, immediately something was not there."

Their first in-person meeting was in 2018, when Little was 78-years-old. She'd written to him six months prior, telling him she was a journalist, and she just wanted to hear his side of the story.

She led with complete flattery, telling him she thought he'd been "misrepresented" and that he "hadn't got enough attention". The groundwork was so meticulously placed by the time they met, she had him confessing by their second visitor's room meeting.

"To get that [first] confession... I can't deny it was an incredibly exciting moment. And then you realise, be careful what you ask for. The next four years of my life and my family's life was murder, murder, murder, murder," said Jillian.