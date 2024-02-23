Police say Samantha Murphy is 'unlikely to be found alive'.

Police say it's unlikely that Victorian woman Samantha Murphy who disappeared in suspicious circumstances will be found alive.

The 51-year-old mother-of-three left her home at Eureka Street in Ballarat East on February 4 to go jogging and has not been seen since.

Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said police were keeping an open mind over Samantha's disappearance, but said the most likely scenario was that it involved one or more parties.

He said police had ruled out any type of medical episode and there was nothing to indicate she had left the area on her own accord.

"Unfortunately given the time and the fact we've found no trace of her, we do have severe concerns and are very doubtful that she is still alive," Det Supt Hatt told reporters in Mount Clear on Friday.

"We are looking into absolutely everything... this is the utmost priority for Victoria Police and we are throwing a lot of resources at it."

He wouldn't be drawn on the number of suspects in the case, but did say that Samantha's husband is not a suspect "at this stage".

The detective also wouldn't comment on whether police had uncovered links to outlaw motorcycle gangs or the financial standing of the car repairs business owned by the Murphys.

A targeted search by between 20 and 40 personnel will begin on Friday in a "fairly small area" in Mount Clear, based on intelligence derived from phone data.

Extensive searches have been conducted throughout the Canadian Forest area since Samantha's disappearance almost three weeks ago, however, no trace of her has been located.