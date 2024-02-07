On Sunday, Samantha Murphy left her home for her morning run. She's not been seen since.

On Sunday morning, Samantha Murphy laced up her shoes and headed out for a run.

Murphy, a 51-year-old mother-of-three, left her home about 7am on February 4 for a run in the Woowookarung Regional Park near her home in Ballarat East, an area she ran in almost daily.

But this time, she never returned.

Police said the 51-year-old's disappearance is out of character, with the search for her now extending into its fifth day. She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon or brown singlet.

Detectives earlier released CCTV footage they said showed Ms Murphy running at 7.16am on Sunday near her home heading towards Yankee Flat Road. They are asking residents in the area to review their CCTV footage from between 7:00am and 11:00am on Sunday for sightings.

Police say found items are not relevant to the search.

For days, emergency services and members of the Ballarat community have rallied in the search for Murphy.

Victoria Police previously said the search area was based on data from Ms Murphy's phone and areas she was known to run.

They were particularly concerned due to the high temperatures on Sunday. The area also contains a number of disused mine shafts.

Ms Murphy's phone was on and with her when she disappeared.

Emergency service vehicles temporarily blocked an entrance to the Woowookarung Regional Park, across the road from Murphy's home, after items were discovered in bushland on Wednesday.