Samantha Murphy's disappearance is now being treated as 'suspicious'.





Victoria Police have provided a big update in the case of missing woman Samantha Murphy, confirming they are treating her disappearance as suspicious.

In a press conference this afternoon, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said there had been no new information gathered by the Missing Persons Squad, though confirmed her disappearance is considered "suspicious".

"It's certainly unusual when we haven't been able to locate any trace of her or any other evidence within that period of time," he said.

"It's suspicious, whether that means there's foul play involved, or not, I don't know, but obviously detectives are investigating a matter where a woman's been missing for a significant period of time."

Days prior police had announced they were scaling back their search of bushland.

On February 4, the 51-year-old mother-of-three laced up her shoes and headed out for a run, leaving her home at about 7am for Woowookarung Regional Park near her home in Ballarat East, an area she ran in almost daily.

But this time, she never returned.

Samantha Murphy. Image: Victoria Police.