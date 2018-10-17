Sam Wood has responded to comments about his fiance Snezana looking 'too skinny'.

It’s no secret Bachie couple Sam and Snezana Wood are very into their fitness.

Sam – a personal trainer – and fiance Snezana’s Instagram accounts are filled with posts encouraging each other’s fitness goals. Posts that fans have come to expect, and adore, from the couple.

I mean, how could you not?

With their wedding approaching, Snezana, who appeared on the 2015 season of The Bachelor, seems to have upped the ante on her fitness regime – often sharing ‘wedding shredding’ pictures and videos in preparation for the big day (which we still don’t know when it will be, by the way).

We think she looks incredible, but in a video posted this morning on Sam’s page, some Instagram users seemed to ‘skinny shame’ the 37-year-old mother of two.

The video, which shows Snezana doing a series of jumping push ups on the couch in the couple’s Melbourne home, before accidentally waking up their one-year-old daughter Willow, provoked comments about Snezana’s recent weight-loss.

“It’s great but I think she’s lost a lot of weight…” one person wrote.