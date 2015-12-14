It’s official. The Bachelor’s Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski are engaged.

Sam announced their beautiful news earlier this evening on his Instagram along with a picture of Snezana’s beautiful engagement ring.

He captioned the image with, "She said YES! When you know, you know. I love you Snezana."

Snezana also shared the picture on her account with the caption, "Happiest Girl in the World."

WATCH Sam and Snezana reveal their relationship. Post continues after video...



Sam and Snez are currently in Tasmania, visiting Sam's home state. Reports earlier today suggested that Sam and Snez were struggling with their long distance relationship. Clearly not!

Congratulations Sam and Snez. We wish you all the best.

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery to see more pictures of Sam and Snez...