Everyone wanted Sam Heughan to date his costar. He's just been spotted with a mystery woman.

When dreamboat Sam Heughan first stepped onto our screens as the inimitable Jamie Fraser in Outlander we had stars in our eyes.
There is nothing we love more than a celebrity romance, especially when it involves a heartthrob. Admit it, you've found yourself on more than one occasion sitting in front of the TV and Googling, "Who is *insert actor here* dating?".
And if you're an Outlander fan, you've most definitely questioned whether Sam Heughan is single.
If you've stumbled upon this story wondering whether you're going to get an answer, just know that we'll never leave you hanging.