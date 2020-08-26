From Insecure to Outlander: 7 TV shows you can stream right now that pass the 'Clit Test'.

You've clicked on this story for one of the following three reasons:

1. You already know what the Clit Test is and you're ready for some clit-tastic suggestions.

2. You have no idea what the Clit Test is and you're wondering whether you need to be doing one at home... right now.

3. You're angry that I'm writing about the clit on the internet and you'd like to speak to my manager please.

Luckily, this article has something for all of you. Yes, even you in the third category.

You've probably already heard of the Bechdel Test. A work of fiction - including TV shows, movies and books - passes the Bechdel Test if it features a scene where at least two women talk to each other about something other than a man.

WATCH: The trailer for season two of Netflix's Sex Education. Post continues below.



Video via

This might sound ridiculous and like something we definitely don't need a test for, but many of the most popular movies from the past decades - including La La Land and the entire Lord of The Rings trilogy - do not pass the Bechdel Test.

The Clit Test takes this a step further and is like the Bechdel Test for sex scenes.

Basically, the Clit Test celebrates sex scenes in movies and TV shows which reflect that the clitoris is a central part of sexual pleasure for people with a clitoris.

The Clit Test was developed by campaigners Frances Rayner and Irene Tortajada, who were frustrated by the sex scenes they were seeing and reading, and became determined to set a new standard.

So without further ado, here are 7 TV shows you can stream right now that pass the Clit Test:

Outlander