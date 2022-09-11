"We are extremely excited." Sam Frost and fiancé Jordie Hansen are expecting a baby.

Two months after announcing her engagement, former Bachelor star Sam Frost has shared she's pregnant with her first child.

The 33-year-old announced she is expecting a baby with her fiancé and Survivor contestant Jordie Hansen in a post on Instagram on Sunday night.

"There is a tiny human coming soon... everyone act surprised when he inevitably inherits his parents' odd sense of humour," Frost captioned a photo of the couple kissing while holding an ultrasound scan.

"We don’t take ourselves or life too seriously, and we’re hoping to teach our tiny one the same values we share... the importance of being unapologetically yourself, always finding the fun and humour in all the small things, and that being kind, loving and empathetic is a superpower."

Frost went on to thank her friends and family who have kept her pregnancy a secret until now.

"We are extremely excited and grateful for our tiny miracle. Your mum and dad love you so much already," she concluded the post.

The announcement was also accompanied by a video of Frost singing about her pregnancy while Hansen played guitar.

"One of us is growing a baby. And it’s not you," Frost sang.

"I said, 'I think I’d know, I was there,'" Hansen chimed in.