To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, and visit our MAFS hub page,

You can always rely on A Current Affair to track down a runaway reality TV star. (Remember when Nick Cummins escaped to the jungle? Yeah, they got him.)

Well, this time, Sam Ball is the target – and rightly so.

The Married At First Sight contestant was a no show at Monday night’s finale, and left a big fat mess in his wake.

Between his actual bride Elizabeth, and his secret fling Ines, there’s no doubt the reunion episode would have been incredibly awkward for the 26-year-old.

So, he decided to miss it altogether.

Here’s a flashback to when we first met Sam. Post continues after video.

Video by Nine

But on Tuesday night, A Current Affair called him, and visited his home and his work, and eventually, he gave some answers.

“I just didn’t want any part in the show you know what I mean, like, the drama and all that,” he said.

“Like, [I’m] just over it. I didn’t want to disrespect Ines or anyone. Like Elizabeth or everyone, like I feel bad. The way she felt in the scene, her reactions and stuff. I’m sorry for her and anyone who got offended by what I said, I’m sorry.”

It appears Sam’s fellow contestants and experts were just as stunned he didn’t turn up on the night.

“He was given the opportunity to come to the reunion and give people closure and also to say his part and he chose not to and I think ultimately Sam decided, ‘This is too much, I don’t want to face the music,’ and so he was a no-show,” said one of the show’s experts, John Aiken.

On Monday night we witnessed Lizzie re-watching her wedding day, where Sam called her a “big girl” after catching a glimpse of her.