Kendehl's father is the 'Salt Creek Monster.' She still loves him.

Kendehl's memories of Salt Creek in South Australia are of a camping trip with her family, aged four.

Two decades later, however, her dad took two young backpackers to the same location and subjected them to a terrifying physical and sexual attack that very nearly took their lives.

Coming to terms with her dad being a loving father during her childhood and the 'Salt Creek Monster' once she'd grown up and left home, is something the 36-year-old is still grappling with.

"I miss the dad he was before it all happened," she told 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

Roman Heinze is eligible for parole in 2033, after being convicted of multiple counts of assault, attempted rape, sexual assault, and violence and sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.

Kendehl is terrified for when that time comes.

"I'm really scared that Dad's going to come after me when he gets out. I'm really scared," she said.

Since being in prison, Heinze has turned his violent tendencies towards her, writing threatening and abusive letters that tell her to "watch her back," and that "people are going to come after her".