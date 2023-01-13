It's been 7 years since Sally Faulkner's two children were taken from her. She's cried everyday since.

It's been more than seven years since Sally Faulkner was told her kids wouldn't be coming home over a Skype call.

That day, in May 2015, Sally's two children, then-five-year-old Lahela and two-year-old Noah, had been spending time with their father Ali Elamine during a short holiday in Lebanon.

Over 12,000 kilometres away back in Australia, Ali told her the "plans had changed".

"Lahela and Noah aren’t coming back to you. They’re staying here with me."

What happened next made headlines around the world.

The Brisbane mum attempted to retrieve her kids with the help of a child recovery agency called CARI. Channel Nine’s flagship news program 60 Minutes offered to pay for the recovery in return for exclusive coverage of the story.

On April 6, 2016, the child recovery attempt took place, with Sally briefly being reunited with her two children before a police hunt ensued and she surrendered.

Her children were returned to the custody of their father, and Sally and members of the 60 Minutes crew - including seasoned reporter Tara Brown - were briefly detained before charges were dropped and they returned to Australia.

Watch: Sally Faulkner on the moment her kids were torn away from her in Beirut. Post continues below.