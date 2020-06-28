The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday June 29.

Victorian cases hit three-month high, as new test is introduced.

Victoria has recorded double-digit increases in new COVID-19 infections for 12 days running, culminating in 90 new cases over the weekend.

There were 41 new cases on Saturday and 49 on Sunday, the highest daily number for the state since April 2. The majority were locally acquired.

The latest figures contrast with Western Australia, which had one new case, and NSW with three - all people returning from overseas.

Queensland and South Australia had no new cases.

A religious feast that broke restrictions during Victoria’s strict coronavirus lockdown has been revealed to be behind one of Melbourne’s biggest family clusters. It occurred despite a campaign to warn multicultural communities of the virus. https://t.co/PbG8NnstoG — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) June 24, 2020

Professor Kidd said the growing number of cases in Victoria was "of genuine concern" but maintained the commonwealth government fully supported the way the outbreak is being handled.

"This is not a second wave," he told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

"What we're seeing in Victoria is exactly what was planned when we have outbreaks occurring across the country."

The Victorian government is conducting a testing blitz in an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus, which prioritised the suburbs of Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs at the weekend. About 40,000 people have been tested since Friday.