There are less than 70,000 Jehovah's Witnesses in Australia. And yet, despite the relatively small number of members, there are at least 1800 alleged victims of child sexual abuse linked to the church.

Not a single case has been referred to the police, despite a Royal Commission suggesting 514 alleged abusers were worthy of investigation four years ago.

Now, as reported on The Project, the Christian denomination has refused to join the government's National Redress Scheme, which aims to ensure survivors of institutional child sexual abuse are acknowledged, recognised, and supported.

WATCH: The Project's report on Jehovah's Witnesses. Post continues after video.

For decades, the victims and families of those abused within the church have been fighting for justice.

Boasting more than eight million members worldwide, the Jehovah’s Witnesses are well known for their door-to-door campaigns and belief in an eventual Armageddon.

In 2015, Australia learnt about the dark underbelly within the Jehovah's Witnesses Church in the country, as the Royal Commission revealed cases dating as far back as the 1950s, which had all been handled internally.

400 members were let go after these internal abuse hearings, but more than half were later reinstated, with one elder telling the hearing how notes relating to abuse claims were destroyed, so they would not be discovered.

The church also allegedly erected impossible barriers to its internal process, requiring two or more witnesses before they'd investigate a claim. A requirement that completely ignores the nature of child abuse.

On Sunday night, Steven Unthank told The Project he was 12 when he was allegedly abused by an elder of the church.

"He rose through the ranks in Australia to become one of the leaders. Straight after the abuse, my local body of elders wanted to meet with me. I thought they knew about it and were going to help me. I hadn't told anybody at that point. But it wasn't about that... I'd been accused of smoking cigarettes," he explained.