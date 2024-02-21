How Sabrina Carpenter went from Disney star to Taylor's opening act.

Have you heard the name Sabrina Carpenter a lot recently?

That's not surprising. The 24-year-old is currently playing to stadium crowds as the opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows Down Under — which, of course, no one can stop talking about.

As a longtime Swift pal, fan and mentee, it's kind of the perfect gig for her.

But if you haven't been paying attention to up-and-coming pop stars, or the current suite of former Disney stars shedding the wholesome House of Mouse image (so fair), you might have missed her becoming a Pretty Big Deal.

Watch: Sabrina Carpenter covers 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' at the Eras Tour in Melbourne. Post continues below video.

But, to quote the very first line of the Eras Tour, "it's been a long time coming".

Carpenter is a 24-year-old Pennsylvanian who already has more than a decade of career experience behind her.

At 12, she landed the role of Maya Hart in the Disney Channel Girl Meets World, a spinoff of 90s sitcom Boy Meets World. And like all great Disney child stars, she also dabbled in music at the same time.

In 2014, she released her debut EP, followed by albums Eyes Wide Open in 2015, Evolution in 2016, Singular: Act I in 2018 and Singular: Act II in 2019.

And in March 2020, she made her Broadway debut as Cady Heron in Mean Girls. She only performed in two shows, because we all remember what else happened in March 2020 that brought all theatres to a close.