Her name was Sabina Nessa. Like Sarah Everard, she was just walking home.

At 8:30pm on Friday night, Sabina Nessa was walking through a park in southeast London when she was attacked and killed.

The 28-year-old was a primary school teacher, described by those that knew her as kind, caring and brilliant.

It took almost 24 hours for her body to be found. She was discovered in a meadow near a local community centre at 5:30pm on Saturday by a woman searching for her lost necklace.

Sabina was minutes away from home, her devastated cousin told The Mirror.

"This did not happen in the middle of the night; people would have been in and around the park at the time". Terribly sad ongoing story https://t.co/JKAfkMq9Ch — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) September 22, 2021

Police arrested a man in his 40s, but he has been released under investigation.

There's grave concern Sabina's murderer was a stranger, and whoever took her life is still at large.

It's a story that sounds hauntingly familiar to that of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old London woman murdered by a stranger while walking home around 9pm, from a friend's house in Clapham in March.

We all knew about Sarah's story, even down here in Australia, as more than 750 people searched for her in the days after she went missing. CCTV footage caught her en route to her home in Brixton on the phone to her boyfriend. She was attacked shortly afterwards.