Sarah Everard vanished while walking home. Police say one of their own killed her.

On Tuesday evening, March 9, more than 20 police officers swarmed on a home in Kent, in England's southeast.

When they emerged, they were escorting a man. Stony-faced, shirtless, his wrists bound by handcuffs.

That man — Wayne Couzens — is one of their own; a police officer, who joined London's Metropolitan Police Service over two years ago.

Couzens is due to face court on Saturday, UK time, on charges that he abducted and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard. The marketing executive vanished from the streets of London almost a week prior, rattling the British public and making headlines around the world.

Here's what we know about the case so far.

Who was Sarah Everard, and what happened to her?

Sarah Everard was born in Surrey, England, in 1987, and is the youngest of three siblings. She was raised in a small cul-de-sac in York, and went to Durham University to study human geography before moving to London's south.

"She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour," her family said in a statement this week.

"She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives."

Sarah Everard's family are appealing for anyone with information that might assist the investigation to contact police.



In the hours before she vanished on March 3, Everard was at a friend's apartment in the London suburb of Clapham. She left at 9pm to begin the roughly 50-minute journey to her home in Brixton.

Her last known movements were recorded by a private doorbell camera on a main road in Clapham, which captured her walking past, alone, at 9.30pm. It's not clear if she made it home or was abducted during the remaining stretch of the journey.