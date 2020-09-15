The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday September 16.

Australia starts to reopen as coronavirus cases ease.

Pockets of Australia have begun to open up as coronavirus case numbers drop and the nation had its first fatality-free day since mid-July.

The hardest-hit state of Victoria will see eased restrictions outside Melbourne from midnight on Wednesday, with outdoor gathering limits increased to groups of 10 and hospitality and entertainment allowed.

People in regional Victoria will also be able to leave their homes without restriction and all shops can re-open.

Premier Daniel Andrews asked Melburnians to see it as an encouraging step that further success can be achieved, despite there being no immediate changes to Melbourne's lockdown rules.

Melbourne will move to its next step of reopening on September 28 if the 14-day average falls to 30-50. It stands at 52.9.

The city took its first tentative steps out of lockdown on Monday, with those living alone or single parents allowed to have one visitor, outdoor exercise extended to two hours and the curfew start time put back an hour to 9pm.