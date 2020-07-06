Gabi's boyfriend broke up with her days after their formal. Ryan Reynolds saves the day.

Just when you thought your crush on Ryan Reynolds couldn't get any bigger, he goes and posts a supportive message to a broken-hearted fan.

It all started when Canadian high schooler Gabi Dunn's boyfriend dumped her shortly after going to prom with her.

Not about to have her prom photos ruined forever, the teenager used Photoshop to superimpose Reynolds' face and body over her ex-boyfriend – and then shared the hilarious results on Twitter this week.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

"I didn't want to waste my prom photos, so I just Photoshopped Ryan Reynolds in," Dunn told Yahoo Style.

"I kind of have a huge love for Ryan Reynolds, and I wasn't totally feeling myself on prom day, so I wanted to post my look," she said. "Who could be a better prom date than him?"

The tweet was liked and shared more than 30,000 times, soon making its way to the eyes of the man in question.

Reynolds, who is known for his expert Twitter banter skills as much as his good looks and acting ability (well maybe not quite) retweeted the images, suggesting to the teen that she step it up a notch by next covering over the boy's yearbook photo.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

We're sure it didn't go unnoticed by the fan. Unfortunately for her, Reynolds seems very much in love with his wife and mother of his two children, Blake Lively.

Still we, ahem, she can dream.

Have you ever wanted to edit someone out of a photo?

