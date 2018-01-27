The remarkable true story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her late husband, Marty.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s husband, Marty, was always her best friend.

The pair met at Cornell University in the early 1950s, when Ruth was just 17-years-old.

In July, 1954, a month after she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, Ruth and Marty married.

They moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where Marty was stationed as an officer in the Army Reserve after he was called up for active duty.

The next year, Ruth gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Jane.

In the autumn of 1956, Ruth enrolled in Harvard Law School. She was one of nine women in a class of around 500. One day the Dean of Harvard Law asked Ginsburg, along with the rest of the female law students, “How do you justify taking a spot from a qualified man?”.

Undeterred, Ruth continued to study hard and she eventually made it onto the prestigious Harvard Law Review.

Later, Ruth would transfer to Columbia Law School and become the first woman to be on both the Harvard Law Review and the Columbia Law Review. Today, she is one of the most powerful and esteemed women in America.

But her early life wasn’t all smooth-sailing.

While Ruth and Marty were both studying at Harvard, Marty was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

During this time, Ginsburg attended class for both of them. She took notes for both her own classes and Marty’s, typed up her husband’s dictated papers, and cared for her young daughter and sick husband – all while making it onto the Harvard Law Review.

Marty eventually went into remission and the couple went on to have a son together in 1965, who they named James.

Marty would work for a New York law firm and Ruth turned to academia, before being appointed to the US Court of Appeals.

Over the years, Marty’s career took a backseat as Ruth’s soared.

She has spoken at length on how Marty’s support meant she was able to fully pursue her career aspirations.

“Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation,” she once told ABC correspondent Lynn Sherr.

On August 10, 1993, Ruth was appointed as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States by President Bill Clinton. She was just the second female justice to be confirmed by the court.

Before her arrival, the Supreme Court wives would meet three times a year in what used to be called the Ladies Dining Lounge.