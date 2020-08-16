Crowded Melbourne streets & vaccine breakthrough: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

Melbourne's peak of cases has passed, authorities say.

Victoria is showing promising signs the worst of their COVID-19 second wave has passed, but authorities warn a drop in deaths is likely just a blip.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 279 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, their second-lowest daily tally this month after Thursday's 278.

#Covid19VicData for 16 August 2020.

279 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. We are sad to report there have been 16 deaths.

On Saturday, the state recorded four deaths and 303 new cases on Saturday.

Case numbers are gradually decreasing, with the seven-day average down to 344 from 521 the week prior.

But authorities say more progress is needed before stage four and three lockdown restrictions can be eased for Melbourne and regional Victoria.

"The signs are encouraging but it is not over," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Saturday.

"There is a long way to go and the only thing that wins if we get fatigue, if we were in any sense to give up ... is the coronavirus."

Over the weekend, there were some reports criticising Melburnians for failing to physical distance when in public, with photos emerging online of crowds of people.