It's a bad week for the cast of Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

I know what you're thinking. You're thinking... yikes.

Two of these three actors are having a very bad week, and one is having a particularly bad year. Let's go through some of the egregious reports around the film's stars.

Russell Brand.

In a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4 Dispatches, Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on four women's allegations from when they knew him at the height of his fame.

The allegations took place over a seven-year period, with three women accusing the actor of sexual assault while one woman alleged that Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home.

In one case, a woman alleged Brand assaulted her when she was 16-year-old during a three-month relationship.

A day before the stories broke, Brand posted a video denying the allegations.

"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he said. "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

"Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well."

Mila Kunis.

Mila Kunis has been in the news lately in relation to the conviction and sentencing to her former co-star, Danny Masterson, for raping two women in the early '00s. It came out that Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, had both submitted character references for their That '70s Show co-star to the judge.